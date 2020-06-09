Dexter Learning relocating to bigger location, plans to open in August

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Dexter Learning has announced it’s relocating to an iconic building in Wichita Falls.

The school will be moving to the Fain Presbyterian Church at 2201 Speedway.

The church stands at 31,000 square-feet, and features an Oxford-style library, fenced outdoor play area, and will serve as an education and community development center.

The new campus will feature the high-technology atmosphere Dexter is known for while preserving and maintaining the iconic structure that has sat largely unused for years.

School officials will host events throughout the year open that will be open to the community to encourage interest in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics.

The campus is set to open in August 2020 and will kick off with a community open house.

If you’d like to learn more about Dexter Learning and apply for the Summer or Fall term you may visit www.dexter.school.