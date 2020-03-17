1  of  2
Breaking News
First case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Wichita County Kiowa Casino and Hotel to close temporarily amid COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns
1  of  18
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Hospice of Wichita Falls LEPC Meeting March Movie Madness Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association

Dexter Learning transitions to online school starting March 23

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DEXTER 2_1557788200921.jpg.jpg

DEXTER Learning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Dexter Learning has announced it will be switching from in-person school to online school starting Monday, March 23.

According to a press release, the online school is free of charge and available to students ages 8 to 17.

Students will log into their Dexter dashboard to access curriculum, submit assignments, attend live-streamed classes, connect with peers via social forums, and receive peer grading.

“We’re one of the few schools on the planet that has built our own software platform and we feel obligated to do our part as school districts scramble to provide their students with usable online learning. Dexter Online School will remain free until schools re-open,” Dexter CEO Michael Olaya said.

Parents will have access to an online portal to view their child’s assignments and receive a weekly progress report via email.

The program is designed to offload the massive challenge facing parents around the world to keep their children on track academically from home.

Parents can register their child for free by visiting dexter.school.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News