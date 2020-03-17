Dexter Learning transitions to online school starting March 23

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Dexter Learning has announced it will be switching from in-person school to online school starting Monday, March 23.

According to a press release, the online school is free of charge and available to students ages 8 to 17.

Students will log into their Dexter dashboard to access curriculum, submit assignments, attend live-streamed classes, connect with peers via social forums, and receive peer grading.

“We’re one of the few schools on the planet that has built our own software platform and we feel obligated to do our part as school districts scramble to provide their students with usable online learning. Dexter Online School will remain free until schools re-open,” Dexter CEO Michael Olaya said.

Parents will have access to an online portal to view their child’s assignments and receive a weekly progress report via email.

The program is designed to offload the massive challenge facing parents around the world to keep their children on track academically from home.

Parents can register their child for free by visiting dexter.school.