10th case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) confirmed in Wichita County WF City Council updates emergency order, no shelter in place plan yet Wichita CO. COVID-19 (coronavirus) patient recovers
Dexter offers free online classes while school out for COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks with Dexter are pitching in by offering free online classes for kids all over Texoma

Since school has been suspended indefinitely, Dexter CEO Michael Olaya decided to work from home, partnering with several teachers across the US and even in Canada. Several different classes are offered and it’s all free of charge.

Olaya said it’s important to keep kids educated in a fun way while they are stuck at home.

“It’s kind of an uncertain time and our students need certainty, they need schedules, so I wouldn’t try to cram in too much education during this time,” Olaya said. “Really just art, reading, programming and connecting with their friends.”

To register your kiddos for Dexter’s online classes click here.

