Dexter School raises $1.4 million to build ‘school of the future’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dexter School announced Monday $1.4 million raised in their most recent funding round.

This round of funding, led by LAUNCH, NewFund, and a collection of “angel investors” will allow the school to build the “school of the future”, empowering K-12 students with powerful ideas in engineering, science, art, humanities and entrepreneurship.

Dexter hopes to create a curriculum where every student reaches a baseline competency in technology and systems that will prepare them to be the future leaders that the world needs.

With the seed money raised, Dexter will be able to continue democratizing access to high-quality education and removing obstacles to education, such as financial and geographic constraints.

