Dexter Wichita Falls to host open house

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dexter Wichita Falls is inviting the community to come out and tour their new facility and learn more about the school during their open house event.

Staff members will be on-site to answer any questions interested parents and students may have about the school.

There will also be on-site STEM activities for kids to enjoy.

The event takes place Saturday, November 14 from 10:00 a.m until 11:30 a.m. at Dexter’s new location on Speedway Avenue.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the following safety guidelines will be in place during this event:

Temperature check upon arrival

Masks required covering mouth and nose

Hand sanitizer to be used upon arrival (provided)

Verbal questionnaire

Social distancing

Dexter Learning Center officials ask all prospective attendees to RSVP by indicating on their Facebook event page.