WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For six years, Los Muertos Wichita Falls and Ninth Street Studios have brought culture and celebration to downtown Wichita Falls.

From pan de muerto, or sweet bread, to face paint. Mariachis and ofrends.

“First year to now just looking at our altar area has grown significantly,” Alicia Duran said.

Families welcomed loved ones to the land of the living as they celebrated life.

“I really do feel like, especially for our community, is that it’s not only for the older generation but for the younger generations to remember their roots, all the way back if they are indigenous, or Mexican, Native they remember where they came from,” Lizi Sanchez said.

Lizi and Andi Sanchez and family took part in this year’s celebration of life, crafting their ofrenda by hand. Putting pictures of loved ones up with alebrijes, or spirit animals, and other items.

“Most of our family members up here we’ve either researched or some of our family members have come up to us talking about them,” Andi Sanchez said.

Marigolds, pictures, food packed ofrendas.

Duran says she’s proud to see the celebration grow with 38 ofrendas set up.

“It takes a village to put something on like this. This doesn’t happen overnight. It takes months of planning and a community of people to put this on. So, I’m just so full of life right now,” Duran said.

Full of life as the celebration of life brings families together to celebrate loved ones.

“It’s wonderful to see them just come together as a family, not just as an individual, and time for them to spend to do it together. So it makes my heart really full and happy,” Duran said.

A great experience to learn culture and make memories.

“Get an ofrenda. Literally, like put your family members out. This is what it’s for. It’s for remembering and having fun basically,” Lizi and Andi said. “Keep your family close enjoy that time that you have with them.”

If you missed out on the celebration, don’t fret. You can still celebrate Dia de Los Muertos on November 1 and 2.