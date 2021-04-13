Did you get a Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Local health officials explain what you need to know

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The US is hitting the pause button on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine after 6 women experienced blood clotting after being administered the vaccine, one of those has died.

Just as the vaccine rollout picks up speed across the country, things have come to a grinding halt for the popular single-dose vaccine.

“We have a thousand plus doses in a refrigerator, so this news is not particularly welcome to me,” Dr. Williamson said.

It’s a frustrating time for MSU Medical Director dr. Keith Williamson who said the University’s remaining doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be kept safely on campus until they are ready to be administered.

“The vaccine is stable if properly cared for and ours is until the end of june. This will be fleshed out, understood, and any safety precautions that need to be taken will be described by the next weeks easily,” Dr. Williamson said.

During that time, scientists at the FDA and CDC will jointly study the vaccine to figure out whether there is a connection between the drug and blood clotting experienced by 6 people.

“It seems be likely that this is an autoimmune response that triggers a combination of the vaccine and the very rare protein called p-f-4. Platelet factor four. Which is uncommon,” Dr. Williamson said.

A number that pales in comparison to the nearly 7 million Americans that have already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It’s why Wichita County Health Director Lou Kreidler said that those who have already received the vaccine shouldn’t panic.

“Incidence is very, very, very low and I really think that the CDC and FDA have temporarily pulled the J-&-J out of an abundance of caution,” Kreidler said.

Dr. Williamson said that the pause shouldn’t keep anyone from getting the other vaccines.

“I think it would be alarming if a meteorite hit my car. But it’s not very likely. The same with this. The likelihood is so very low there is no place for anxiety or losing sleep about it,” Dr. Williamson said.

Dr. Williamson said Americans who have already received the vaccine should continue to monitor their symptoms and contact a Physician if you experience a severe headache or pain and swelling in your legs.

To find where the COVID-19 vaccine is available near you, click here.