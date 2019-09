WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After being sentenced to eight years in prison for intoxicated manslaughter, Aaron Jennings, apologized to the victim’s family on his “perp walk” back to his cell.

Danielle Shelton’s mother Rachelle Shelton was able to talk to Jennings before he was taken back to his cell.

“I hope you see her in your dreams because you have hurt everyone in the courtroom,” Rachelle Shelton said.