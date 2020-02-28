Digital Learning Day shows how students learn with technology

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Schools around the country are using Digital Learning Day to showcase how pivotal technology is to helping students learn.

15 WFISD schools allowed administrators and community members to tour several campuses throughout the city to show how technology helps reach students in this generation.

At Rider High School, students were using Chromebooks and teachers were using phones.

As education adjusts with the times, educators find new ways to teach students curriculum and life lessons as well.

“I think that parents and community members will start to see that the device is not a babysitter,” WFISD Instructional Technologist Julie Yandell said. “Our teachers and students are doing great things with them in the classroom.”

Years ago devices in the classroom were a luxury and a phenomenon.

Today, they are the norm.

“We are one to one Chromebooks grades 5-12,” Yandell said. “5th graders, their devices stay on the campus. 6th-12th they take their devices with them. They can take them home. And then K-4th, we have about 15 devices in each classroom.”

Digital Learning Day is all about sharing new ideas on how to reach the modern-day student.

“We have some people in our district that maybe they only work with our elementary teachers and so they’re getting the opportunity to come look at secondary campuses and vice versa,” Yandell said. “And again just a way just to kind of see what we’re doing with it and what our teachers are creating.”

One of those creations is Rider’s number one ranked e-sports team. The team takes skills from the classroom and gaming and can apply them to every part of their life.

E-sports gives students a great way to earn scholarships at over 475 schools.

“When you go to college you’re gonna need to know how to use a computer,” Rider senior and varsity e-sports captain Ashton Smith said. “To know how to use different associated technologies. Especially in today’s world, there’s a lot of technology just woven in and out of our society as a whole.”

“Adding that competitive nature where they have to use that critical thinking to be able to be competitive and actually plan out and watch video and, ya know, research what’s gonna happen on the next match,” AP Seminar and e-sports coach Chris Preston said. “Being able to build on what they’re learning in the classroom and apply it in this way it puts it into practice.”

Finding a way to connect to every student is the ultimate goal of digital learning.