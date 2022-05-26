WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A major development has been shared with our newsroom on the looming closure of one of the anchor stores for Sikes Senter Mall.

KFDX has learned that the department store Dillard’s location in Sikes Senter Mall in Wichita Falls will no longer be closing.

On May 12, 2022, Texoma’s Homepage reported a Dillard’s spokesperson had confirmed that the Wichita Falls store would be closing sometime this year.

Our source with direct knowledge of the situation tells KFDX that a new deal has been reached between the mall’s new owners and the Dillard’s to keep the store in Wichita Falls.

The source tells us that Dillard’s local managers were informed of the new plan late this afternoon.

Dillard’s was one of the original anchor department stores, along with JC Penney and Perkins, when Sikes Senter Mall opened 48 years ago in 1974.

When Perkins closed, Dillard’s moved into the space and opened a second storefront for men’s and juniors clothing.

The closure of the Wichita Falls Dillard’s would have marked yet another major retailer leaving the space on the corner of Kemp and Midwestern Parkway after Old Navy relocated to Quail Creek Crossing in February.

Rumors of an impending closure of the department store began circulating on social media on Wednesday, May 11.

Julie Johnson Guymon, Corporate Spokesperson for Dillard’s, confirmed those rumors to be true in an email sent to our newsroom on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Mall management would not comment and referred us to Dillard’s for official information. We have reached out to them and will report back once we’ve gotten a statement from Dillard’s.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.