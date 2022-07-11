WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The fate of Dillard’s in Wichita Falls has been uncertain since it was announced the first time that it would close its Sikes Senter Mall location.

It was announced on July 11, 2022, by Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Henry Florsheim that Dillard’s had considered not leaving Wichita Falls entirely.

According to Florsheim, Dillard’s is looking for a location in this area. He said that the department store does well and they are not looking to leave Wichita Falls.

The Chamber of Commerce met with Dillard’s sometime last week and is helping them find a new location in Wichita Falls.

A sign posted in front of the Wichita Falls Dillard’s location on June 9.

On May 12, 2022, Julie Johnson Guymon, Corporate Spokesperson for Dillard’s, confirmed the upcoming closure after rumors had started on social media on May 11.

On May 26, 2022, it was confirmed to Texoma’s Homepage by sources with the mall that a new deal had been reached and the location would not close, however, the fate of the Sikes Senter location was sealed when closing signs were posted at the Dillards’ locations saying that the store would close.

When it was announced on May 26, that a new deal had been reached and Dillard’s would be staying we spoke to shoppers who were excited about the news. “I’ve never come to the mall and not went into Dillard’s,” shopper Dana Sprott said. “It is the main store, as a rule, that I come to the mall for. It has a certain product that other places in Wichita don’t provide.”

Texoma’s Homepage reached out to Dillard’s for an official statement on the status of Dillard’s in Wichita Falls.