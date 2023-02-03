WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Take a drive back to the prehistoric days in the Sikes Senter Mall parking lot located at 3111 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls.

Jurassic Empire is making its way to Wichita Falls starting on February 3, 4, & 5 and February 9, 10, 11, and 12.

Jurassic Empire is the largest most realistic dinosaur drive-thru event in Texas. It will feature more than 50, moving, breathing, giant life-size realistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat, including a giant T-Rex. The drive-thru event will have you and your family going from the Jurassic era all the way through the Ice Age.

Tickets can only be purchased online at the Jurassic Empire website.

Admission prices are as follows: Weekdays, Thursdays, and Fridays: $45 per car for one to seven people and $75 for eight to 14 people. On the weekends, Saturday and Sunday: $55 per car for one to seven people and $85 for eight to 14 people.

The event is open from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on the weekdays and from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on the weekends.