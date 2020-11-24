Director of health warns of false sense of security with a negative test result

(WICHITA FALLS) — In Wichita County, several testing sites are staying busy.

But we’re told negative test results could give some a false sense of security before heading home for the holidays.

Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Director of Health Lou Kreidler said there’s a chance you could be infected at the time of testing, even if it comes back negative.

So it’s possible to have the virus in your system, but not have enough viral load to test positive, and then spread it unknowingly at Thanksgiving get-togethers.

Not only that, but there’s still a risk of coming in contact with covid-19 after getting tested, and before thanksgiving.

Especially if traveling in crowds getting to your destination.

Kreidler emphasizes the only way to keep everyone safe, is to only spend Thanksgiving with people in your household.

“What we’re encouraging people to do, what I’m doing is, that I’ll be celebrating Thanksgiving with those individuals who live in my home,” Kreidler said. “My family will not be there, my mother won’t be there, because they don’t live in my home with me.”

Kreidler adds especially after seeing the spike after Halloween, she hopes people take the Thanksgiving break seriously.