Disability in Action to offer free COVID-19 testing sites

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Disability in Action will offer free COVID-19 testing to the public.

According to Case Manager of Disability in Action LeAnne Baird, there is no referral required and you don’t need to have any symptoms to qualify for testing.

The testing site will take place on Friday, July 17 at Disability in Action at 317 N. Willis in Abilene from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information on this call (325) 672-5460.

The testing site will also be available on Friday, July 24 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 4007 Callfield Rd Suite A. For more information on this testing site call (940) 264-4007.

