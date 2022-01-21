Disabled American Veterans donates backpacks and bikes to Booker T. Washington

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students at Booker T. Washington Elementary received quite the surprise after the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41 partnered with Idea Fountain, Incorporated, to put some big smiles on their faces.

Students were able to meet several local law enforcement officers, firefighters and even DPS troopers.

Booker T. students received backpacks full of goodies as well as hygiene items and a few toys, but they weren’t finished.

Later on, a Pre-K class was surprised with free bikes and helmets.

Founder of Idea Fountain Crystal Walker said it’s an honor to be able to brighten these kids’ day.

“I’m a firm believer that if you give back to your community, your community will give back to you, and as a small business owner, you’ve got to give back to the community,” Walker said. “That’s my business, that’s my livelihood, and this is the fun stuff.”

In total, 300 backpacks were donated.

If you would like more information on Idea Fountain and how you can partner with the company to help those in need in our area, check out their website here.