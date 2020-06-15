Disabled American Veterans host Pause for the Pledge on Flag Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Today marks the 243rd anniversary of the modern-day American flag and Chapter 41 of the Disabled American Veterans held a service to pause for the pledge of allegiance.

On June 14, 1777, the 13 stripes and stars were adopted as the flag of the Union. The number of stars would grow to 50. In the 1900s, presidents Woodrow Wilson and Harry Truman proclaimed and signed a resolution into law to make June 14th a day of celebration of the modern-day American flag. And that’s what Wichitans celebrate on Flag Day.

“With all the chaotic things that are happening around the world, around this United States, let’s just take a pause. And let’s just put our hand over the heart and let’s do the pledge of allegiance,” Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41 member Commander Joel Jiminez said.

“I don’t believe there’s ever been a flag day, June 14th, that at 6 o’clock I don’t stop somewhere and say the pledge of allegiance,” Texas FFA executive director Aaron Alejandro said.

“It’s where we come from,” Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41 member Sergeant Scott Martinez said. “And you got to stand for something and for us it’s the American flag.”

“It’s just allowing us to see the values that the flag represents and what we are here to commemorate and it just allows us to keep that in mind. And prepare that as we go into being productive citizens,” Texas FFA district officer Addi Roach said.

Despite current national unrest, veterans, local officials and residents of all ages took time out of their day to pause for the pledge and for prayer over this nation.