WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Disabled American Veterans invited Texomans to Memorial Stadium 6 p.m. Sunday to pause for the pledge.

Cmdr. Joel Jimenez said these veterans are wanting to unite Texomans while all the “choatic things are happening around the world.”

“Just slow down,” Jimenez said. “Slow down and love thy neighbor.

The veterans will begin the Pledge of Allegiance at 6 p.m., and Texomans are welcome to join together to honor those 50 stars and 13 stripes.