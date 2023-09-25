WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s a goal the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41 Commander Joel Jimenez has set.

“We’re very excited because, you know, COVID lifting up, now we got these agencies that want to come in here and help our veterans from the Wichita Falls, north Texas area,” Jimenez said.

The Disabled American Veterans is hosting a meeting for veterans on Thursday, September 28, 2023, and will include the state agency Veterans Land Board, an agency that has many benefits Jimenez is excited for veterans to know about.

“What’s available for them on land issues, cemeteries,” Jimenez continued. “We have long care facilities. This gentleman is coming to Wichita Falls in to inform these families how to purchase Texas land.”

The meeting will also cover home improvement loans, Veteran Land Board call centers and more.

It’s a meeting Jimenez hopes veterans take advantage of as he says some veterans have paid a lump sum of cash just to make it to the VA clinic.

“I think they’re taking advantage of our veteran community by whatever they’re doing in the money-transport-patient part and charging a veteran,” Jimenez said. “The important thing is, help is on the way for the veterans, but the public needs to come and pack the house so the public will realize what is going on with some of these veterans’ issues. We need the general public out there to base their concern to the great state of Texas veterans and say there is help need is needed here.”

All veterans are welcome to attend the meeting at 4 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Travel Center as Disabled American Veterans works to make life better for veterans in Texoma.

For more information on this and future events, call the DAV at (940) 636-7577.