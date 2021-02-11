Disabled vet may need eye-surgery after assault, 34-year-old WF man charged

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 34-year-old Wichita Falls man is charged with beating a disabled vet who may now require surgery on his eye.

Sean Blankenship is jailed for injury to a disabled person.

Police officers said on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 9, they went to the 5100 block of Inlet where a woman told them that her son had assaulted her boyfriend.

The woman and victim said Blankenship got into an argument about missing clothing and Blankenship punched him in the face and got on top of him on the floor and punched him in the face several more times.

The victim’s girlfriend said she told blankenship she was calling the police and Blankenship told her to go ahead, and began kicking the victim in the face, stomach and back. She said Blankenship said he was going to kill the victim, and stopped the assault when he heard sirens approaching.

The victim said he passed out during the assault.

Officers said Blankenship was in the yard when they arrived, and had blood on both hands and cuts on his knuckles.

The victim told police he was 70 percent disabled. Medical staff at the hospital informed police he might need surgery for his eye injury.