Disaster! at Backdoor Theatre

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the hottest new floating disco-casino succumbs to multiple disasters including earthquakes, tidal waves, and infernos.

With larger-than-life character and some of the most recognizable songs of the ’70s, Disaster! will have you dancing in your seats!

Performance Dates and Times:

​ August 9, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

August 9, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm August 10, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

August 15, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

August 16, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

August 17, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

August 22, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

August 23, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

August 24, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

August 29, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

August 30, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

August 31, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

Click here to buy tickets.