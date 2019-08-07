Disaster! at Backdoor Theatre

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the hottest new floating disco-casino succumbs to multiple disasters including earthquakes, tidal waves, and infernos.

With larger-than-life character and some of the most recognizable songs of the ’70s, Disaster! will have you dancing in your seats!

Performance Dates and Times:

  • August 9, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm
  • August 10, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm
  • August 15, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm
  • August 16, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm
  • August 17, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm
  • August 22, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm
  • August 23, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm
  • August 24, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm
  • August 29, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm
  • August 30, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm
  • August 31, Dinner at 6:30 pm, Show at 7:30 pm

Click here to buy tickets.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News