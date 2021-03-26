Disaster Helping Hands distributing food to those impacted by winter storm at Legacy Church

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Disaster Helping Hands, in collaboration with Legacy Church, will be distributing food tomorrow, March 27, at Legacy Church.

According to officials, they will begin giving away food at 9 a.m. and will be giving away food until they run out.

Disaster Helping Hands officials said they normally do not give away food, they normally give people in need furniture and appliances.

However, since the city did not declare the winter storm a disaster, Disaster Helping Hands officials said they have declared the storm a disaster themselves and decided to host this food giveaway.