WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As disc golf continues to gain attention nationwide, the sport is also gaining a lot more attention in Wichita Falls.

For Nic Hubbert, disc golf isn’t just a hobby, it’s a passion that started at a young age.

“Off the bat, I played a tiny bit when I was like 12 or 13 with some of my family friends. Then I got to college and I needed a way to just get away from everything and I mean ball golf is expensive every time you go out and so we came out here with a few buddies and just tossed some discs around,” Hubbert said.

A few buddies have now turned into nearly 20 members, which is why Hubbert is creating a disc golf team for MSU.

“Not only did we want to come up with a competitive way so that a couple of us that are experienced can go out and compete on a collegiate level but also just to kind of grow the sport of disc golf. Here locally, Wichita Falls has a great community for disc golf they’re really supportive and I really wanted to bring that to MSU,” Hubbert said.

In order to raise funds for the team, Hubbert hosted a tournament at Lucy Park. Hubbert said the response was great which means they are that much closer to finalizing the MSU team.

“Now we’re up to 16 members we’re in the final process of getting MSU to approve the club actually. So here in the next couple of days, hopefully, we’ll have the official seal of approval and we’ll get going,” Hubbert said.

Hubbert said this team would allow them to gain national recognition by competing at a collegiate level.

“That will open the door for us to go to things like the national championship on the college level and play in the D2 national championship which is going to be next April and then also we’ll just be able to compete at other college tournaments around the U.S.,” Hubbert said.

Until Hubbert gets the approval, he’ll be out slinging plastic making sure he’s at his best for when it’s college game time.

Now there are several ways to help the MSU disc golf team, whether it be donating money, discs, or even time as a volunteer. If interested, contact Nic at 817-600-2098.

Sponsors for the tournament are Wichita Falls Disc Golf Association, Undeclared and Back of the Box Disc Golf Shop.

