WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a woman Tuesday after finding DNA evidence at the scene of a crime.

Pair

According to the arrest warrant, on Nov. 26, 2020, police were sent to investigate a vehicle burglary at Storeline Storage on Sheppard Access Road.

The victim told them someone had broken into their Airstream camper and stole a flat-screen TV, DVD player and a stereo.

During their investigation, police found a cigarette butt inside the camper. The victim said they do not smoke or know anyone who does.

The cigarette butt was collected and sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab for DNA testing.

On Aug. 24, 2022, the crime lab received a positive DNA match from the cigarette. The match returned to Cara Pair, a convicted burglar.

According to the warrant, Pair was convicted for two separate vehicle burglaries in 2019. A warrant was issued, and she was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

She is charged with Burglary of a Vehicle with two previous convictions.

Her bond for the burglary was set at $10,000. She is being held without bond for parole violation.