Discussing D.C. riot with students

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After the recent riots in Washington D.C., we decided to check up on how teachers are dealing with this when it comes to their students.

Wichita Falls High School AP Government teacher Patrick Mccauley said it’s important to discuss issues like what happened in D.C. because their children will be reading about this in history books in future years.

Mccauley said his strategy is to present students with the issue at hand then have them do their own research on both sides of the political parties to help them get a better understanding of exactly why this happened.

“Then I wanted them to go find responses from some of our political leaders about what happened,” McCauley said. “So I required them to go find Republican and Democratic congressional leaders who have spoken out about the event and I wanted them to provide quotes on what they said, that way they can understand both sides of the argument.”

Experts say don’t shy away from the topic.

Your kids may know more than you think and have questions and fears.