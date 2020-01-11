DISH customers will miss NFC Playoff game Sunday

Subscribers to DISH Network will continue to miss NFL Playoff games, including Sunday’s NFC match-up between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers on Texoma’s FOX – KJTL TV.

DISH refuses to return the station to their channel lineup. Customers who have spoken to DISH have reported to us that DISH representatives are blaming the television station for removing the service. This is untrue, and only DISH can return KJTL to your DISH lineup.

You have options and should call DISH right now and tell them so. Call DISH at 800-333-3474 and tell them you want your FOX entertainment, sports and local news back today.

You can also decide to leave DISH and use competing services such as DIRECTV, Spectrum Cable, and streaming services like Roku, Hulu, and FOX Sports Go.

You can also receive KJTL Texoma’s FOX over the air for free. All it takes is a simple indoor television antenna.

Call DISH today at 800-333-3474 and tell them enough is enough.