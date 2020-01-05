DISH denies FOX viewers in Wichita Falls

Despite Mission Broadcasting efforts to resume negotiations with DISH Network, the satellite provider continues to refuse to return Texoma’s FOX KJTL TV to it’s channel lineup.

Mission has continued to pursue an agreement to restore DISH service in time for Sunday’s NFC Playoff game between the Saints and Vikings on Texoma’s FOX.

We remain as frustrated as our DISH Network viewers. We encourage viewers to call DISH right now at 800-333-3474. Only DISH can return Texoma’s FOX, KJTL TV to their lineup and give the viewers what they are paying for.

Call DISH at 800-333-3474. In the meantime DISH viewers can watch Texoma’s FOX over the air on channel 18 using a television antenna.