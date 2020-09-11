DISH denies Mission Broadcasting TV station to subscribers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dish has removed Texoma’s FOX from their broadcast lineup which puts viewers in the middle of their financial dispute.

Dish removed Texoma’s FOX and KJBO from their lineup about 6 p.m. Friday.

Millions of Dish subscribers have been left in the dark just as the National Football League is beginning its regular season this weekend. Dish subscribers also have lost their access to the NBA and NHL playoffs, college football and the local news, weather and traffic offered by these local stations.

To get this reversed, we encourage viewers to call DISH at 800-333-3474 directly to demand your Texoma’s FOX back.

You can also click here for more information and to learn how to get this resolved, click here.

Read the full press release below.