1  of  9
Closings & Delays
97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Green Door Senior Center Red Door Senior Center Red Door Senior Center THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day United Regional Healthy You Advantage

DISH restores Texoma’s FOX & KJBO

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DISH Networks has returned Mission Broadcasting stations Texoma’s FOX and KJBO to it’s channel lineup.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, DISH said that the temporary reinstatement of Mission’s channels across the country was in response to the need of local viewers to stay informed about the current pandemic involving the Coronavirus.

DISH says the move will assist local broadcasters in getting safety information out to the public through local newscasts.

DISH and Mission Broadcasting have been in retransmission negotiations since last year. Those discussions are continuing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News