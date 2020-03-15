DISH restores Texoma’s FOX & KJBO

DISH Networks has returned Mission Broadcasting stations Texoma’s FOX and KJBO to it’s channel lineup.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, DISH said that the temporary reinstatement of Mission’s channels across the country was in response to the need of local viewers to stay informed about the current pandemic involving the Coronavirus.

DISH says the move will assist local broadcasters in getting safety information out to the public through local newscasts.

DISH and Mission Broadcasting have been in retransmission negotiations since last year. Those discussions are continuing.