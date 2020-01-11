DISH subscribers have options

DISH continues to wage a campaign of misinformation while preventing Texoma viewers from receiving KJTL Texoma’s FOX on their service.

DISH representatives continue to tell viewers that Texoma’s FOX took away the channel and can return it if viewers contact the television station. This is untrue; and is tactic DISH uses in business disputes. DISH is the only one who has control over what channels appear on their channel lineup.

DISH subscribers are going to miss this Sunday’s NFC Playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks, unless they take advantage of other options.

If you’re a DISH subscriber you have several options. First, call DISH right now at 800-333-3474 and demand they return KJTL to the channel lineup you’re paying for. Call DISH at 800-333-3474.

Second, you can choose other programming suppliers such as DIRECTV or local cable, in addition to streaming services like Roku….HULU or FOX Sports Go.

Finally…if you live in the Northern counties….a simple indoor television antenna will allow to receive KJTL. We apologize for this inconvenience and are as frustrated as our viewers.