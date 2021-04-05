“Disrespect” leads to man stomping and punching ex-wife’s current husband

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The ex-husband of a Wichita Falls woman is accused of coming to her house and punching her husband, stomping on his leg, and possibly breaking his ankle, and then punching him some more as he tried to limp away.

Jesus Moreno-Gutierrez was arrested Saturday, April 3, 2021, and charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

Police arrived at a home on Latricia Lane just after midnight Saturday morning.

They found Gutierrez outside near the front porch and detained him in handcuffs.

The victim said Gutierrez came to their house uninvited and when he answered the door began arguing.

The victim said Gutierrez punched him in the left side of his face and he fell to the ground, then Gutierrez stomped on his right ankle, causing a possible fracture.

He said he tried to limp back into the house and Gutierrez followed him and punched him two more times in the face.

A witness arrived and said she saw Gutierrez in the home and saw him slap the victim two times.

Officers said Gutierrez told them the victim had disrespected him, so he disrespected him back, but he would not say why he came to the house in the first place.