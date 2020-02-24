District 13 candidate profile: Harvey, Worthy, Culley

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When the polls open on March 3, and through early voting, Texans will decide who will represent them in the 13th Congressional District, or at least narrow the field for a May runoff election.

For almost 26 years, the 13th Congressional District has been held by Republican Representative Mac Thornberry.

After announcing his retirement on September, 18 Texans have announced their candidacy, 15 of which are Republicans, including Lee Harvey.

“I’d like to tell the people that they need somebody from home, somebody that’s been with them through the ups and downs of the district,” Harvey said.

Also, gunning for the seat is Monique Worthy, 30, who calls herself a fierce conservative and believes gun reform is unnecessary.

“We need people reform, I ain’t never seen a gun grow legs, pick themselves up, go around shooting folks,” Worthy said.

Worthy believes gun laws will be restricting the rights of law-abiding citizens and Harvey, who has been serving as a Wichita County Commissioner since 2014 agreed saying people are the problem.

“We don’t need to focus on gun laws, we need to focus on mental health,” Harvey said.

Despite the concerns in Washington about President Donald Trump’s decision to order a drone strike that killed an Iranian military commander, both candidates said they believe the president made the right call.

“We have to preserve peace through strength and we have to kill our enemies when that opportunity shows itself as it did,” Harvey said.

“Obama had a chance with Iran when they had that little Iranian uprising over there and he didn’t do nothing about it,” Worthy said.

Early voting goes until Friday and both candidates are hoping residents vote them to be their voice.

Another Wichita Falls native, Jamie Culley said she hopes to address carbon tax if she gets the chance to represent District 13 in Congress.

Culley said she is pro-life and a very strong supporter of second amendment rights.