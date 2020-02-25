District 13 candidate profile: Neese, McArthur, Knowlton

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As your local election headquarters, we are continuing to spotlight candidates running for a seat in the House of Representatives, representing the 13th Congressional District.

Three of those candidates are Mark Neese, a 20-year educator, Matt McArthur, who has a law enforcement background and Clay County Attorney Diane Knowlton.

“I started realizing that there’s a whole lot of rural counties that weren’t gonna have a voice,” Matt McArthur said.

McArthur is a native of Spur Texas who said his primary focus is ensuring the voice of the rural counties in the 13th district is heard.

“Focusing on infrastructure, switching pell grants to vocational type jobs, it’s where most of the money is,” McArthur said.

Veteran Mark Neese who said having a Canadian born mother he understands immigration first-hand but is against people wanting to cut in front of the line.

“I’ve been in the military and the army and keeping people safe is one the most important things and I think a wall will do that, unfortunately, I wish we didn’t have to use that resort but I do believe with the emergency things that are happening right now it needs to be done,” Neese said.

McArthur agreed.

“The largest reason for the wall is two-fold, one it funnels people to the port of entries,” McArthur said. “The biggest reason I see the wall is viable is we also have to consider there a lot of contraband going both ways.”

Clay County resident Diane Knowlton said if elected she will fight to protect the constitution, such as the second amendment.

“I’m against any further restrictions on that right,” Knowlton said. “If we allow for more regulation of arms we will be right there at gun confiscation or mandatory buybacks which some Democrats have already proposed.”

Knowlton also shares strong opinions on healthcare.

“I believe those minimum requirements under Obamacare, for example, that all of the health insurance policy should cover maternity care, that’s really not helping us, we need to make it a free market so that people can buy the kind of policies they need to buy,” Knowlton said.

All three candidates said they want to be the voice of the people in the 13th district, now it’s up to voters to make that decision.