District 13 candidates focus on helping community amid COVID-19 crisis

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— COVID-19 has also put the 2020 election on hold with candidates finding creative ways to reach out to voters.

Republican candidates Ronny Jackson and Josh Winegarner were due to face off in a run-off election in May, but that will now take place in July, at least for now.

Until then, both men said the safety of the residents in the district is of utmost priority.

Both Winegarner and Jackson said while representng the citizens of the 13th district in Congress is the end goal, right now they are using this time to be the citizens’ voice and support system sooner rather than later.

“More about how we can utilize our volunteers and our grass root supportes to really help our community,” Winegarner said.

‘There’s gonna be plenty of time to campaign later on right now we have much more important things to worry about in our country and we’re just trying to focus on making sure that we’re apart of the solution in our communty,” Jackson said.

Both candidates said they have been addressing the needs in their communities as they surface, whether it be donating blood, helping match folks with various resources such as food, masks or otherwise.

The candidates are also applauding the president and Congress for how they are handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The president’s got an unbelievable team behind him, the world’s experts, they really are, I know all these people, I’ve worked with them the last few years,” Jackson said. “Congress is doing a great job at appropriating money to try to get out of this economic problem the virus has created for us.”

“He’s assembled a team of medical professionals and logistics specialists, put them together and really help us address what’s going on,” Winegarner said.

Both candidates are anxious to get back out there on the campaign trail, meeting with constituents face-to-face, but for now, they encourage citizens to do their part in lowering the spread of the virus.

Both candidates said evidently there will be a long-term impact on the country following this crisis, while there is no certainty of how they said focusing on the people and the economy will be at the center of future plans.