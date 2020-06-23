District 13 candidates gear up to face off in live televised debate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a little more than 24 hours, 13th District Congressional candidates will be here in the falls arguing their merits and pointing out their opponents’ flaws as the runoff election nears.

All the candidates seem calm and ready to hit the podium Wednesday as they all shared the hope that after the debate voters, more voters will know who is the best man for the job.

Tension is rising and the ads are getting more personal as we get closer to the run-off election for the 13th District congressional seat, as candidates prepare for the first live televised debate.

First up, the Republicans Ronny Jackson and Josh Winegarner, who hope to keep Mac Thornberry’s seat red.

“While Mac is leaving some huge shoes to fill and my experience and my connection to this district makes me the right candidate to step in and continue the hard work he’s been doing to represent us and represent us well,” Winegarner said. “My passion for this district, my love for the people of this district and my experience.”

“I was born and raised in Texas, right here in the Panhandle Texas, my wife, my family we live in Amarillo, we own a home here, this is my home so I just wanted folks to know that some of the stuff they might be hearing about me not being from here is not true,” Jackson said. “It’s pretty straight forward where I stand on issues like abortion and the Second Amendment.”

The second half of the debate will be dedicated to the Democrats, newcomer Gus Trujillo and a man who isn’t new to this race Greg Sagan.

“I think it’s a matter of talking about how we will fix the economy how we will expand opportunities for every single American in the country,” Trujillo said. “There are more people out there that want to see candidates who are not gonna just stick to party lines.”

Sagan talked about an issue he is passionate about.

“We would be transforming the United States from a democracy into a plutocracy, something controlled only by the wealthy that’s what I am after I’m afraid of that and yea I am here to stop that if I can,” Sagan said. “I’m here not just to represent not just the democrats but the so-called Lincoln Republicans, come on over boys there is plenty of room.”

All candidates said their goal is just to connect with voters as they prove why they are right for the job.

Now one thing Trujillo said is his hope is the audience will listen to not just Republicans but the Democrats who are also passionate about representing them but haven’t held this seat since the early nineties.

The debate kicks off at 7 p.m. with the Republicans, then at 8 p.m., the Democrats will go head-to-head.

The debate will also be live-streamed here on our website, there you’ll find a pre and post-debate analysis.