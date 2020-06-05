District 13 Republican candidates face off in debate ahead of runoff

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two republican candidates for Rep. Mac Thornberry’s District 13 congressional seat went head to head in a debate Thursday night.

Many spectators showed up at Red River Harley Davidson to hear candidates Josh Winegarner and Ronny Jackson’s answers to timely questions.

A panel asked both candidates a series of panel questions.

Candidates even got the chance to ask their opponent one question.

With protests in response to George Floyd’s death holding much of the nation’s attention,

Winegarner and Jackson shared what they believe to be the biggest threat to the nation right now.

“When the people that we elect forget who they work for and don’t listen to the people that they’re supposed to represent, that is when we start to see the anarchy that we have been seeing over the last several days,” Winegarner said.

“This country is in decline morally right now,” Jackson said. “What we’re seeing right now with these riots going on, it’s endemic of the brainwashing that our youth has had over the last two decades.”

The primary election resulted in Winegarner claiming 39% of the votes and Jackson 20%.

Another major topic at the debate was gun control.

“We have got to stand up and protect our second amendment rights, without hesitation and be firm in our beliefs moving forward,” Winegarner said.

“As soon as you let people start doing that, you let people start making little adjustments here and there, you’re gonna eventually lose that right,” Jackson said.

The candidates each asked the other a question of their own.

Jackson claims Winegarner to be a lobbyist for the Texas Cattle Feeders Association, asking why Winegarner gave thousands of dollars to democrats.

“I didn’t make the decisions on who was getting any contributions, we have a board at Texas Cattle Feeders Association,” Winegarner said. “It was up to the members of that committee, that board to determine who that was.”

Winegarner asking why Jackson did not vote in the 2016 election.

“I did vote, I voted absentee, the same way that I voted for the last 25 years when active duty in the military,” Jackson said. “This is the perfect example of why mail-in voting doesn’t work.”

Greg Sagan and Gus Trujillo are the democratic candidates also in a runoff.

Nexstar will be holding two 13th Congressional District debates with both democratic and republican candidates June 24th at 7:00 before early voting begins June 29th.

It will air on KFDX and Texomashomepage.com