Each candidate spoke at the Wichita Falls Tea Party meeting with hopes of taking representative Mac Thornberry’s seat after he announced his retirement this year.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Tea Party will host a forum on Feb. 20 at Red River Harley Davisson.

Speaking at the event are six Republican candidates for US Congress, Jamie Culley, Chris Eckstrom, Elaine Hays, Kevin McInturff, Vance Snider, and Monique Worthy.

Each candidate will have up to 13 minutes to speak, followed by a group Q&A session.

The event will take place from 6-8 p.m.