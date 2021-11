WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Newly elected District 2 City Councilor Larry Nelson hosted a meet and greet luncheon for the community Tuesday.

After receiving 57% of the vote in the election two weeks ago, Nelson was sworn into the council Tuesday morning.

Nelson hosted the luncheon to give the community a chance to speak with him one-on-one so he can hear their wants, needs and overall concern. He will be serving on the City Council for the next three years.