WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Steve Jackson will be throwing his name back into the hat as he will be running for reelection this November.

The District 5 City Councilor announced his plans to run again on Monday, Aug. 1, 2023, and as of now, the incumbent is unopposed.

Jackson, along with small business owners in the area, has invited the public to a Q&A session on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2023, where community members can learn more about his mission in Wichita Falls.

The Q&A session will also help raise awareness of an ever-growing problem in the area, homelessness, and how it affects those who fought to defend our freedom.

“They’re out there every day just to defend us,” Jackson said about unhoused veterans. “When they come back, they need to be represented well. They need help to get over what they’ve been through. Nobody deserves to be living on the streets.”

Voters can support Jackson, along with the “Homeless Lives Matter” group dedicated to educating the public on our local homelessness issues, at tomorrow evening’s small business meeting.

For more information on Jackson’s role as the District 5 City Councilor, visit Wichita Fall’s official website.