District Attorney for Montague, Clay, Archer counties announces re-election

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Announcing her re-election campaign Wednesday at the Bowie Community Center, Casey Polhemus said much has been accomplished in her first term but many challenges remain, such as the growing drug problem.

Polhemus has had almost a full term to show voters they made the right decision in 2016 when she beat her former boss with a margin of about 300 votes. She has already decided she wants four more years when her term ends in 2020 and some voters have already made their evaluation of her performance.

“I believe in Casey,” Kelli Patterson and Vickie Hawkins said. “She restored our faith in the justice system when we had lost all hope.”

Those supporters said their faith in the system was restored when Polhemus refused to drop a drunk driving case when an appeals court tossed out the blood alcohol test and the defendant was sentenced to 20 years for the deaths of their sons.

However, Polhemus said she’s just getting started and along with cleaning up backlogged trial dockets, she’s improved working relationships with law enforcement.

“Restoring the relationship with law enforcement was really important to me,” Polhemus said. “I believe the relationships were pretty strained whenever I took office and I wanted to make sure that they knew that I’m here for them and that I’ve got their backs and I’ll do whatever it takes to help them do their jobs. ”

“We’re two different organizations working for the same goal, we arrest and they prosecute,” Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said. “We have to have a line of communication open all the time.”

If re-elected, Polhemus said that communication will stay open another four years.