District attorney seeking to revoke WF woman’s probation after not following plea requirements

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who, along with her husband, was found guilty of leaving their two young children alone while they went shopping for illegal drugs, may now face more than just probation.

Amanda Kiggans and Ryan Kiggans both received five years probation in 2018.

The district attorney is now seeking to possibly revoke Amanda’s probation because she is charged with not following requirements in her plea, such as paying fees and fines and reporting to the probation office.

She and her husband were pulled over late at night on Bonner Street and police officers said they found five adderall pills in Amanda’s hand which she had no prescription for.

The two told officers they had left their 18-month-old and 7-year-old children alone on Seabury Dr. while they went to buy drugs.

Police officers went to the home and said they found the two children asleep.

Records show a hearing to terminate parental rights of Ryan Kiggans was held in 2018.