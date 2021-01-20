District attorney’s office adds new alleged bond violations by Justin Love

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Five days after filing a motion to have Justin Love jailed without bond because of alleged violations of his bond and curfew, the district attorney’s office has added new alleged violations committed after the first motion was filed.

The district attorney is seeking to have Love’s $500,000 bond revoked and listed more than two dozen violations, including contact with a witness from his first trial in 2018.

Love is out on bond awaiting a retrial.

The amended motion filed on Wednesday, Jan. 20, adds to more violations of his curfew and travel restrictions, one on Friday, Jan. 15, after the first motion was filed, and another on Saturday, Jan 16.

One was to a home on Wilson Ave. and another to a home on Bland Street.

The original motion lists five trips to the Wilson address and 14 to the bland address from Dec. 14 to last Saturday, Jan. 16.

Love is under house arrest at his grandmother’s house except for travel for a few specific purposes, such as to a doctor or attorney.

He also must wear an ankle monitor.

The original motion alleged Love told his wife in one message he was about to cut off the monitor.