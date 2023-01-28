WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he reportedly broke some windows at his ex’s house and ran from police.

According to police, on Saturday, around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to an address on Chase Drive for a disturbance involving a man that was possibly armed with a gun. The suspect fled, leading the officers on a high-speed pursuit.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed his car into a fence near at the intersection of Harrison and 10th Street. He fled on-foot, but was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Sgt. Paul Newton said the suspect is facing several felony charges, including criminal mischief and evading. He was taken to the hospital before going to jail. No other injuries were reported.