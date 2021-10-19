Ditch enclosure project along Southwest Parkway substantially complete

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After years of work on the ditch enclosure project along Southwest Parkway, crews are now finally wrapping it all up!

Mosquitoes, flooding and an overall eyesore hampered residents along Southwest Parkway, but in a few weeks, all equipment should be gone from the now full 6 lane road.

Now you may see one lane blocked off from time to time, but that’s just to aid the demobilization of all that equipment, cleanup and grass maintenance.

Overall, TxDOT Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Adele Lewis said this aids one of the most important areas in town.

“This is the busiest city street in Wichita Falls with six lanes, and it’s a major east/west corridor, and this is where we get all the traffic except for on the freeways. So this is an important road and a nice project to get over with,” Lewis said.

Lewis also added this not only aids drivers on the road and the residents backing up to what used to be that ditch. But also walkers, runners, or bikers utilizing Southwest Parkway, now that they have a brand new wide sidewalk as well.

Again, Lewis says in a few weeks, Southwest Parkway will officially be completely clear!