DIY Network sisters pitch show to provide support for veterans after helping disabled Texoma veteran

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A pair of sisters known to flip houses on the Texas Flip N Move crew are working on their own project that could be a game-changer for veterans in small towns, like right here in Wichita Falls.

The sisters are making rounds and spreading the word because if folks get excited enough their hope is a production company will pick it up when they head to Washington, D.C. for a convention in February.

“It’s so far over the top, it’s unimaginable what they did,” combat disabled Vietnam veteran E. A. Rex King said.

King was talking about his now remodeled bathroom done by the Snow sisters, cast members of the DIY Network show Texas Flip N Move.

“Makes it totally handicapped accessible even for me now, and I could never repay what they did,” King said.

King said after a failed request from the Veterans Association, he reached out to the sisters whom he’d known for several years to get their opinion on a contractor to remodel his bathroom, something that was well-needed since his now late wife was in failing health.

Instead, the Snow sisters brought in a crew and fixed it themselves.

“I called on Carl Pugliese, I called on some people I dealt with in the TV show that had done glasswork for us, I called on Steve Espenel from Granite Huggers and said, ‘We have a need here. We have a veteran right here in our community, and he needs our help,’ so he can bring his wife home,” Texas Flip N Move cast member Donna Snow said.

Unfortunately, King’s wife passed before the project was complete but uses it himself and said his plan is to pay it forward and help other veterans who need help with accessibility.

“The most common injury for a combat veteran is the loss of the use of their legs and let’s see to it that they get out of their homes and be apart of society again,” King said.

It’s for this reason and more the Snow sisters are working on the pilot show Love Letter’s Home, where people will be able to reach out to the Snow sisters and nominate a veteran in need of modification on their home.

“A lot of times people think oh this just a hand out, no it’s not a hand out, it’s a hand up,” Snow said.

King and Snow say they are passionate about this and hope others can be too.

