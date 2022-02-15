WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — DNA from a 2003 Wichita Falls crime leads to the arrest of a sexual assault suspect after successive tests through the years finally comes up with a match.

Warren Antonio King of Baton Rouge, La., was booked into Wichita County Jail Monday and released the same day after he posted a $750,000 bond, according to records.

The alleged assault was reported March 5, 2003 at an apartment on Bailey Street.

A 19-year-old woman told police her roommate’s boyfriend came over for dinner and brought a man named Warren she said she had never met.

She said after dinner, she and Warren went to her bedroom to talk and he closed the door and began kissing her and she told him to stop but he didn’t. She said he took his pants off and pulled her to the edge of the bed and sexually assaulted her even though she kept yelling “No!” over and over.

She said the man did not stop until her roommate’s boyfriend knocked on the door and he stopped and went downstairs with the boyfriend. She said she later went downstairs and that the man named Warren and her roommate’s boyfriend left.

She said she told her roommate what had happened and they notified the police the next day. Police say the roommate and her boyfreind could not provide any information about the man named Warren, other than he worked at Sheppard Air Force Base and drove a car with Georgia plates.

The victim’s roommate said Warren called several times wanting to talk to her roommate but her roommate refused and this made him angry.

Police say the number on the caller ID in the apartment was listed as from Sheppard Housing.

The sexual assault evidence collection kit was sent to the DPS lab in Garland and several months later results indicated DNA from an unknown male was detected. But no matches to any suspect came up when the DNA profile was entered into the DNA Index System.

The DNA was periodically reentered through the years hoping that a match would be made.

In December 2019 Wichita Falls police were notified that a match was found after the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab made a search into their database and it matched a sample of a convicted offender, Warren Antonio King.

They say King had formerly been stationed at an Air Force base in Georgia from 2000 to 2004 and had attended a course at Sheppard Air Force Base from Feb. 19, 2003 to March 11, 2003.

The Louisiana State Police were asked to assist in locating King and he was located in Alexandria, La. on April 30, 2020. Agents say he refused to provide a DNA swab, so they obtained a DNA warrant and sent samples to the DPS lab in Garland.

The report on the results of the analysis were received by Wichita Falls police last August and the DNA from the sexual assault exam were determined to come from the victim and King.

The report estimated the probability that it was King’s DNA was 1.28 octillion times greater than it came from an unknown individual.

An arrest warrant was issued in August, and King was booked into the jail here on Monday.