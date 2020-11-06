Wichita Falls residents vote ‘Yes’ on WFISD Bond Prop 1; ‘No’ on Prop 2

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District’s bond proposal has passed and failed after residents of Wichita Falls voted yes to Proposition 1 and no to Proposition 2, electing to build two new high schools in Wichita Falls.

Proposition 1 – PASS

Proposition 1 proposes $276,415,000 for the acquisition of the land and construction of two new state-of-the-art high schools in Wichita Falls, one on the east side of the city and one on the west side.

Each proposed high school will include the following:

● Two-stories with capacity for 1,900 students

● Identical floor plans with personalized colors, materials and finishes throughout

● Adaptable features that allow for varied group sizes, small group break-out spaces, expandable spaces with mobile furniture and operable walls

● Innovative flexible learning spaces

● Technology integration allowing for a blended-learning environment

● Tornado shelter to accommodate the school’s population

Proposition B – FAIL

Proposition B asked for $13,585,000 for recreational and athletic facilities at each new high school.

It is unclear at this time what the property tax increase will be now that one of the two propositions failed to pass.

Texoma’s Homepage is Your Local Election Headquarters, where you can find results from all national and local elections.