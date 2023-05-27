WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A prosecutor who has served Wichita County for more than two decades is set to announce that he’ll be making a run to become the judge on a soon-to-be vacant bench in a Wichita County District Court.

Campaign flyer courtesy Dobie Kosub

Dobie Kosub, Wichita County’s First Assistant District Attorney and longtime Chief Felony Prosecutor, confirmed on Saturday, May 27, 2023, that he’ll be announcing the launch of his campaign to become the next 89th District Court Judge.

The announcement comes after sitting 89th District Court Judge Charles Barnard confirmed that he plans to retire when his term expires in 2024.

Kosub has been with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office since 2001. Over his 22 years as a prosecutor in Wichita County, he’s played a key role in securing several major convictions.

This will mark Kosub’s second run to become the judge of a Wichita County District Court. In 2018, Kosub ran for the 30th District Court Judge following the retirement of Judge Bob Brotherton, with current 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight eventually winning the primary election.

According to his campaign flyer, Kosub has already received endorsements from several community leaders in Wichita Falls, including:

John Gillespie, Wichita County District Attorney

David Duke, Wichita County Sheriff

Pat Fallon, United States Congressman

Barney Fudge, Former 78th District Court Judge

Stephen Santellana, Mayor of Wichita Falls

Reno Gustafson, President of Falls Distributing Company

Karen Price

Kosub is set to make his official campaign announcement on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 10 a.m. at The Forum located on Speedway Avenue in Wichita Falls.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.