WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The man tasked with prosecuting the case of a former post office worker accused of sex crimes against three child victims over the course of 18 years had strong words following his sentencing.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Daniel James Green, 63, of Wichita Falls, was sentenced to life in prison by a jury of seven women and five men after he pleaded guilty to the first-degree felony offense of sexual performance by a child.

Dobie Kosub, Wichita County’s First Assistant District Attorney, spoke with Digital Reporter Josh Hoggard after the punishment trial for Green, and he didn’t hold back regarding Green.

“He was a creep,” Kosub said. “He exuded a strangeness. He was jovial, mild-mannered, and yet, there was a sense of darkness to him.”

“He even drove a white van from place to place,” Kosub added.

But Kosub said it wasn’t just Green’s demeanor that rubbed the lead prosecutor the wrong way. He said it was how Green worked his way into the lives of his three victims between the years of 2004 and 2022.

“He took people in. He cajoled them. He duped them. He manipulated them,” Kosub said. “Not just his victims, but the parents of his victims, the people around him.”

Green’s most recent victim, who was 13 at the time, said her family knew Green from her church. Kosub said it was her story going public that ultimately made two other victims come forward. They alleged that Green, their Sunday School teacher at the time, had done similar things to them nearly two decades before.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL

During Green’s short trial, Kosub said something that didn’t happen in the courtroom continues to bother him.

“He didn’t say he was sorry,” Kosub said. “He did not apologize to the victims, who were in the courtroom. All he talked about was the impact it had on his life, how he had gone into debt trying to woo them. It made me sick.”

Kosub said he was exhausted after the jury returned their decision, but not because of how long the trial lasted.

“It was a very, very, very concentrated, compacted trial,” Kosub said. “And, it has worn me out listening to the struggles of those three different victims.”

The brevity of Green’s trial was due in large part to the work of the Wichita Falls Police Department, Kosub said. That’s what ultimately lead to Green pleading guilty to the charge he was on trial for.

“They gave him no other option. He confessed to the police, so we had his confession,” Kosub said. “So his best path forward was pleading guilty.”

Kosub said all three of Green’s victims took the stand against him over the course of the trial. He said in a way, they regained their power by doing so.

“Those girls that came and testified are heroes,” Kosub said. “Their strength came through. You couple that with the hard work by the Wichita Falls Police Department, it made the jury’s job very, very simple.”

The jury of Green’s peers took just over half an hour to decide on the maximum sentence for Green, who is set to spend the rest of his life behind bars. He will be eligible for parole after 30 years of his sentence is served, at which point, he will be 93 years old.

Green’s sentence secures yet another conviction for the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office, but Kosub said he’s not keeping track of the numbers.

“I don’t put notches on my belt,” Kosub said. “All I hope for is that those victims receive some amount of justice. I cannot undo what these people do to them, but I want to give them something, someplace to start for some healing.”

Kosub said he’s blessed to do the job he does, and he’s thankful for Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie trusting him with the task.

Ultimately, Kosub said it’s his desire to see the victims of unthinkable crimes given a voice and to ensure that the children living in Wichita County can feel secure in the place they call home.

“It’s not about me,” Kosub said. “It’s about them and it’s about this community that’s willing to stand up and try to take back what those monsters steal from those precious children.”