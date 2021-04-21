Suspect: “Does anyone want a stolen vehicle?”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDx/KJTL) — A man is in custody after the owner of a stolen SUV chased the alleged thief down on a motorcycle and gets his SUV back but the suspect escaped arrest for a while.

About three weeks ago the owner reported his 2000 model Chevy Trailblazer was stolen from the Econolodge on Seymour Highway.

The victim said he left it unlocked and the keys were on the floorboard. He then got a call from a friend who had spotted the Trailblazer in the parking lot of the Delux Inn on Broad.

Michael Thetford

The friend told him the thief was trying to leave, but he had him blocked in with his pickup.

The victim said he arrived on his motorcycle in a few minutes and saw a man he knew as Michael Thetford standing by the driver’s door of his Trailblazer, and when Thetford saw him coming, Thetford took off running, while waving the keys to the Trailblazer up in the air, and yelling “Does anyone want a stolen vehicle?”

The victim chased the suspect down on his motorcycle and said Thetford handed him the keys, then took off running again.

Thetford was taken into custody and booked into jail three weeks later.