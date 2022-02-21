WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A mixup on early voting ballots for some Wichita County voters may mean they did not get to vote in one race they should have had on their ballot.

The problem came to light last week when some voters noticed the Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace was not on their ballot. That precinct includes the western areas of the county, including Electra and the Kamay area.

On Saturday, as early voting continued, the Texas Secretary of State Office advised officials to suspend early voting for voting precincts 105 and 106 until the correct electronic ballots were in place in time for Sunday early voting.

However, for voters in the mixed-up precincts who didn’t cast a ballot for JP, they may have lost the opportunity.

County Clerk Lori Bohannon says once a voter’s ballot is cast, it’s their one chance to vote.

She apologized for the inconvenience and frustration for the voters and candidates.

Candidates in that race are incumbent Judy Baker and challenger and law enforcement veteran Randy Elliott.

Early voting resumes Tuesday, Feb. 22, and ends on Friday.